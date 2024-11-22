Ventum Cap Mkts Has Negative View of CVE:AEP FY2024 Earnings

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Atlas Engineered Products in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 19th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Semple now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Atlas Engineered Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Atlas Engineered Products’ FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

AEP has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$2.25 target price on Atlas Engineered Products and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Atlas Engineered Products from C$2.20 to C$2.10 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Atlas Engineered Products Stock Performance

Atlas Engineered Products stock opened at C$1.11 on Friday. Atlas Engineered Products has a 52 week low of C$0.93 and a 52 week high of C$1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.35.

About Atlas Engineered Products

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

