Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $86.38 and last traded at $86.38, with a volume of 3774 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Visteon from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Visteon from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Visteon from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.57.

Visteon Stock Up 3.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.60 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 46.19% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Visteon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,929,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,520,000 after purchasing an additional 48,457 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,999,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 31.2% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 16.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the first quarter valued at approximately $583,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

