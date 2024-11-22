Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.85 and last traded at $27.80, with a volume of 98447 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Vitesse Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Vitesse Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VTS

Vitesse Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Vitesse Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market cap of $831.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.84%.

Insider Transactions at Vitesse Energy

In related news, CEO Robert W. Gerrity purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.73 per share, with a total value of $247,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,249,041.03. This represents a 2.06 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vitesse Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Vitesse Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 56,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vitesse Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 177,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in Vitesse Energy by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vitesse Energy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

About Vitesse Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vitesse Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitesse Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.