Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 22nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th.

Wabash National has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Wabash National has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Wabash National to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Wabash National Stock Performance

WNC traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.32. 191,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,633. Wabash National has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $30.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day moving average of $20.17. The stock has a market cap of $837.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.35 million. Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 22.98% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Wabash National in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Further Reading

