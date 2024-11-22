Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.65 and last traded at $26.23, with a volume of 89642 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.74.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wal-Mart de México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.82.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.18 billion during the quarter. Wal-Mart de México had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 5.73%. Research analysts predict that Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.2194 per share. This is an increase from Wal-Mart de México’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Wal-Mart de México’s dividend payout ratio is 13.71%.

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, Walmart hypermarkets, Walmart Express supermarkets, and Sam’s Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

