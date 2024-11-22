Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Increased by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,565 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 601,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 70,990 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,732,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. First County Bank CT lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.5% during the third quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 13,014 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 27.0% in the third quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 16.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,418 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,302,000 after acquiring an additional 47,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $166,607.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 459,558 shares in the company, valued at $37,113,904.08. The trade was a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. This trade represents a 0.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,823,647. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Walmart from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Walmart from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Walmart from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.49.

Walmart Stock Up 1.3 %

WMT stock opened at $88.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $88.64.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

