Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Truist Financial from $89.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WMT. Citigroup increased their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Walmart from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.49.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $88.32 on Wednesday. Walmart has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $88.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.54. The company has a market cap of $709.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walmart will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. The trade was a 0.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $166,607.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 459,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,113,904.08. This represents a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,823,647 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its position in Walmart by 201.0% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Walmart by 165.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 270,147 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 168,346 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 186.8% in the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 211.0% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,710,257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $102,906,000 after buying an additional 1,160,354 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 96.7% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 921,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,466,000 after buying an additional 453,101 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

