Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 28.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Waystar from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Waystar from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Waystar from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waystar from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Waystar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.90.

Waystar Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ WAY opened at $31.14 on Friday. Waystar has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $33.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.82 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waystar will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waystar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Waystar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Waystar in the third quarter worth $68,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waystar in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waystar during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Waystar during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000.

Waystar Company Profile

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

