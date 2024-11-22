Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Director Sells $99,990.00 in Stock

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) Director Lauren States sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,023 shares in the company, valued at $910,393.80. This represents a 9.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $60.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $61.12.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $647.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.72 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Webster Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the third quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 340.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 7,650.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

