Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Director Sells $99,990.00 in Stock

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) Director Lauren States sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,023 shares in the company, valued at $910,393.80. This represents a 9.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $60.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $61.12.
Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $647.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.72 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.85.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the third quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 340.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 7,650.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.
