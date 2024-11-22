Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ: APTO) recently:

11/21/2024 – Aptose Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/20/2024 – Aptose Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $2.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2024 – Aptose Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/5/2024 – Aptose Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/28/2024 – Aptose Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/20/2024 – Aptose Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2024 – Aptose Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/4/2024 – Aptose Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/26/2024 – Aptose Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.26. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $2.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,713,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 9.46% of Aptose Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.