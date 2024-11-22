Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $160.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DELL. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Fox Advisors raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Susquehanna started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.50.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL stock opened at $138.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.76. The firm has a market cap of $97.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $67.51 and a 1 year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $95,903.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,132,390.40. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,954,112 shares of company stock worth $2,113,449,139. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in Dell Technologies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.