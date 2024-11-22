Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (HIX) to Issue — Dividend of $0.05 on March 3rd

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 13.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.
Western Asset High Income Fund II has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE:HIX opened at $4.41 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $5.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.42.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset High Income Fund II
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Can BioMarin Stock Live Up to Wall Street’s High Expectations?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Why Palo Alto Networks’ Multi-Year Uptrend Is Far From Over
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 3 Rock-Solid Buying Opportunities in the Market Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.