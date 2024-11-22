Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. Declares — Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:IGI)

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust alerts:

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:IGI opened at $16.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average of $17.27. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $18.30.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.