What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for AZEK FY2025 Earnings?

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) – DA Davidson upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AZEK in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 20th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the company will earn $1.57 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.35. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AZEK’s current full-year earnings is $1.26 per share.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AZEK from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AZEK from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on AZEK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AZEK from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.24.

AZEK Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $49.66 on Friday. AZEK has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZEK

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in AZEK by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,224,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,702,000 after buying an additional 3,595,863 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in AZEK by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,811,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,782,000 after buying an additional 2,497,074 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,719,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AZEK by 66.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,466,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,631,000 after purchasing an additional 587,107 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP increased its position in shares of AZEK by 162.4% during the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 742,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,292,000 after purchasing an additional 459,664 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AZEK

(Get Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.