What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for Starbucks Q1 Earnings?

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Starbucks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now anticipates that the coffee company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.42 EPS.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.
NASDAQ SBUX opened at $99.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.79. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $104.68. The company has a market capitalization of $113.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.97.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.72%.
In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This trade represents a 1.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $143,849.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,503,747.36. This trade represents a 2.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 56.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 43,245 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 15,557 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,721,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Starbucks by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,414,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $129,262,000 after acquiring an additional 511,621 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
