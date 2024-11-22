What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for Starbucks Q1 Earnings?

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Starbucks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now anticipates that the coffee company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Starbucks from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.81.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $99.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.79. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $104.68. The company has a market capitalization of $113.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This trade represents a 1.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $143,849.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,503,747.36. This trade represents a 2.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 56.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 43,245 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 15,557 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,721,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Starbucks by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,414,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $129,262,000 after acquiring an additional 511,621 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

