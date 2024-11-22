William Charles Guinan Sells 10,000 Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) Director William Charles Guinan sold 10,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total value of C$69,000.00.

Shares of KEL opened at C$7.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$5.01 and a 1 year high of C$7.30. The stock has a market cap of C$1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.18.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of C$107.88 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.5224359 earnings per share for the current year.

KEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kelt Exploration presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.97.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

