WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $67.07 and last traded at $67.04, with a volume of 12009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.92.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $901.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 3.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 118.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 1.1% during the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 5.8% in the third quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 161,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

