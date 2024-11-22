Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Shares Up 4.1% – Here’s What Happened

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.29 and last traded at $7.29. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Worldline to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup raised Worldline to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Worldline to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Worldline Price Performance

About Worldline

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89.

(Get Free Report)

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

