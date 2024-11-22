Wrenne Financial Planning LLC Invests $209,000 in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Wrenne Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 49,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $63.77 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $51.03 and a 12-month high of $64.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.27.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

