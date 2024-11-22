Wrenne Financial Planning LLC Sells 30 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wrenne Financial Planning LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 0.3% of Wrenne Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Wrenne Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 736.4% during the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 572.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $505.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $492.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.22. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $382.66 and a 1-year high of $515.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

