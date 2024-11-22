Wrenne Financial Planning LLC Sells 518 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Wrenne Financial Planning LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Wrenne Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wrenne Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SPYV opened at $54.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $43.91 and a 1-year high of $54.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

