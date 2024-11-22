Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Director Sells $200,922.28 in Stock

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) Director Gary Patou sold 4,891 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $200,922.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,378.84. This represents a 17.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,069. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.25. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $28.20 and a one year high of $50.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average of $40.25.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.45.

Institutional Trading of Xenon Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 174.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 207.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

