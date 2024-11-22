XPS Pensions Group’s (XPS) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 332 ($4.18) price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.
XPS Pensions Group Stock Down 1.1 %
XPS Pensions Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,000.00%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Snehal Shah sold 66,830 shares of XPS Pensions Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.22), for a total transaction of £223,880.50 ($281,858.87). Also, insider Alan Bannatyne purchased 13,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 349 ($4.39) per share, with a total value of £45,485.17 ($57,264.47). Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.
About XPS Pensions Group
XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers pension advisory; independent consultancy; DB master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services. The company also provides pension administer services, such as payroll, scheme administration, outsourcing, payroll, scheme accounting, and scam identification and protection services, as well as member communication, de-risking projects, GMP equalization, data audits and cleansing, and trustee secretarial services.
