Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CTO Sam Eaton Sells 10,744 Shares of Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $377,329.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 122,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,497.60. This represents a 8.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Sam Eaton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 23rd, Sam Eaton sold 10,776 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $377,160.00.
YELP traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.95. 144,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,246. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.52. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.56 and a twelve month high of $48.99.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YELP. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Yelp from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Yelp to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.
Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.
