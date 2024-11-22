Zacks Research Estimates BankUnited’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of BankUnited in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for BankUnited’s current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $515.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.65 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BKU. Citigroup cut their price target on BankUnited from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of BankUnited from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on BankUnited from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

BankUnited Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $41.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.33. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $42.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.97.

Institutional Trading of BankUnited

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 307.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total value of $102,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,410.66. This represents a 6.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Cornish sold 10,778 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $421,527.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,000. The trade was a 9.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.54%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

