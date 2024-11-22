Zacks Research Has Positive Estimate for BXP Q1 Earnings

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.74. The consensus estimate for Boston Properties’ current full-year earnings is $7.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q3 2026 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.37 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boston Properties from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.92.
Boston Properties Price Performance
BXP stock opened at $81.13 on Friday. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $52.61 and a 52-week high of $90.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.51.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $859.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.91 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 4.40%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS.
Boston Properties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 169.70%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $1,621,248.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Boston Properties
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Boston Properties by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 49,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Boston Properties by 5,025.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Boston Properties by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 69,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Boston Properties
Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
