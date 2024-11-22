Zacks Research Has Positive Estimate for BXP Q1 Earnings

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.74. The consensus estimate for Boston Properties’ current full-year earnings is $7.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q3 2026 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.37 EPS.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boston Properties from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.92.

Boston Properties Price Performance

BXP stock opened at $81.13 on Friday. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $52.61 and a 52-week high of $90.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.51.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $859.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.91 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 4.40%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 169.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $1,621,248.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Boston Properties by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 49,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Boston Properties by 5,025.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Boston Properties by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 69,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Properties

(Get Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.