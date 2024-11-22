Zacks Research Has Strong Forecast for Amgen FY2024 Earnings

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Amgen in a report issued on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $19.37 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $19.23. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $19.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q1 2025 earnings at $4.57 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $20.08 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.69 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $5.14 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 168.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMGN. Truist Financial lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price (down from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.57.

AMGN opened at $289.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.02. Amgen has a 52 week low of $260.68 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The stock has a market cap of $155.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keynote Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Hofer & Associates. Inc boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 6,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 2,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.24%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

