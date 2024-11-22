Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for CORT Earnings

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $182.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.97 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $38.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CORT opened at $55.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $61.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 0.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $131,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $353,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,176.70. This trade represents a 62.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,301 shares of company stock worth $1,594,253 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 85.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.