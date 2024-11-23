11,352 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Purchased by Optivise Advisory Services LLC

Optivise Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000. Optivise Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWL. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,010,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,968,000 after buying an additional 83,965 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 507,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,231,000 after purchasing an additional 24,423 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,462,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 220,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,940,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 157,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,143,000 after buying an additional 28,587 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWL opened at $145.86 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52-week low of $110.11 and a 52-week high of $147.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.18.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

