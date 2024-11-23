13,263 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $584,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 33,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $208.18 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $157.44 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.99.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

