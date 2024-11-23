16,825 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA) Acquired by Icon Wealth Advisors LLC

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBCA. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 126.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 23,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 122,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 23,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 163.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,481 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.93.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

