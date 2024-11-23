181,047 Shares in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2024

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 181,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.30% of European Wax Center at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in European Wax Center during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,274,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of European Wax Center by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,380,000 after acquiring an additional 265,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 538,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 164,688 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in European Wax Center by 2.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,178,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,564,000 after purchasing an additional 81,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in European Wax Center by 78.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 44,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center Price Performance

Shares of EWCZ opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.44. European Wax Center, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.28 million, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on European Wax Center from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on European Wax Center from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on EWCZ

European Wax Center Profile

(Free Report)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.