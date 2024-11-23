181,047 Shares in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 181,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.30% of European Wax Center at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in European Wax Center during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,274,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of European Wax Center by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,380,000 after acquiring an additional 265,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 538,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 164,688 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in European Wax Center by 2.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,178,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,564,000 after purchasing an additional 81,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in European Wax Center by 78.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 44,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWCZ opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.44. European Wax Center, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.28 million, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on European Wax Center from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on European Wax Center from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.64.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

