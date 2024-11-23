181,047 Shares in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 181,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.30% of European Wax Center at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in European Wax Center during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,274,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of European Wax Center by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,380,000 after acquiring an additional 265,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 538,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 164,688 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in European Wax Center by 2.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,178,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,564,000 after purchasing an additional 81,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in European Wax Center by 78.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 44,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.
European Wax Center Price Performance
Shares of EWCZ opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.44. European Wax Center, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.28 million, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
European Wax Center Profile
European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.
