2,392 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Purchased by CMG Global Holdings LLC

CMG Global Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 211,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after acquiring an additional 9,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 221,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $77.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.02 and a fifty-two week high of $84.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.27.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

