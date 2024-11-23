26,527 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $56.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.98. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $36.85 and a 52-week high of $58.38.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

