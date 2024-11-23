3,072 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Purchased by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,072 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 620,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,543,000 after purchasing an additional 50,304 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,780,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,848,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 121,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $93,887.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,560. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $4,995,967.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,593,017.27. This trade represents a 36.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,954,112 shares of company stock worth $2,113,449,139. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE DELL opened at $144.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.51 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.84 and a 200-day moving average of $126.86.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DELL. Susquehanna began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.50.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

