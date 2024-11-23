31,876 Shares in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Acquired by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HACK. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 678.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 53,095 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,074,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. Florin Court Capital LLP increased its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 113.8% in the third quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 43,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Get Amplify Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $73.60 on Friday. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $55.24 and a 52 week high of $75.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.87.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.