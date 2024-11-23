700 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Acquired by Financial Council LLC

Financial Council LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 700 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $65,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Argus raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.46.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $321,325.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,366.30. This trade represents a 9.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.51, for a total transaction of $441,470.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,435.60. The trade was a 49.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,498 shares of company stock worth $10,381,296. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.6 %

MCD stock opened at $290.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $299.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.06. The stock has a market cap of $208.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.74. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $317.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 175.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.65%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.