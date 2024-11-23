785 Shares in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Purchased by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosley Wealth Management increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

TLH opened at $101.99 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.19 and a 1-year high of $111.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.12.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

