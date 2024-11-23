8 Rivers Capital, Llc Sells 320,371 Shares of NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR) Stock

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) major shareholder 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 320,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $4,036,674.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 940,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,844,617.40. The trade was a 25.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
8 Rivers Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 16th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 517,618 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $3,685,440.16.
- On Monday, October 7th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 8,871 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $62,185.71.
- On Thursday, October 3rd, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 10,433 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $73,031.00.
- On Monday, September 30th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 46,585 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $329,355.95.
- On Monday, September 23rd, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 1,764 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $12,348.00.
- On Friday, September 20th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 26,926 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $188,482.00.
- On Wednesday, September 18th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 80,122 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $562,456.44.
NET Power Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NPWR opened at $12.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.18. NET Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $14.28.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NET Power by 65.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,424,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,617,000 after buying an additional 956,134 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of NET Power in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in NET Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $662,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in NET Power during the second quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in NET Power in the second quarter worth about $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on NPWR shares. US Capital Advisors raised shares of NET Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on NET Power from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on NET Power from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th.
NET Power Company Profile
NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.
