8,684 Shares in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 188,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,005,000 after purchasing an additional 122,649 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX opened at $125.65 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.52 and a 12-month high of $157.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.35.

Several research firms have issued reports on NBIX. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.91.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

