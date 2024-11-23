Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Barclays

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $76.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ACHC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.57.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 8.99%. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 57.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 834.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $86,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

