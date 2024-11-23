adidas (ETR:ADS) Trading 0.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

adidas AG (ETR:ADS – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €216.50 ($225.52) and last traded at €213.50 ($222.40). 324,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €213.20 ($222.08).

adidas Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €224.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €223.77.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

