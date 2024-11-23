Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on December 6th

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th.

Advanced Energy Industries has a payout ratio of 8.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.6%.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $115.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 101.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.87 and a 200-day moving average of $106.80. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $120.81.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $111,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,092 shares in the company, valued at $568,878.24. This trade represents a 16.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Baird R W raised Advanced Energy Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.75.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

