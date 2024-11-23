Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $3.29 Million Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 167.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,409 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BXMT. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,700.7% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 18,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at about $375,000. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $715,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 72,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 17,259 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $18.66 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average is $18.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.