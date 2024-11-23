Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 8.8% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd grew its stake in Zoetis by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 165,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,392,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.5% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 73,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ZTS opened at $176.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.53. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The company has a market capitalization of $79.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 26.55%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. Argus raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.44.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

