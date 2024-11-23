Advisory Services & Investments LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 1.0% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,710,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,362,000 after buying an additional 1,992,827 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,215,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,990,000 after acquiring an additional 109,758 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,363,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,036,000 after acquiring an additional 47,763 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,249,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,923,000 after purchasing an additional 186,029 shares during the period. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 2,240,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,330,000 after purchasing an additional 257,467 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

DFUS stock opened at $65.17 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $49.17 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.91 and its 200-day moving average is $60.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

