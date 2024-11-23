Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Affimed’s FY2024 earnings at ($4.06) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Affimed from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affimed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Affimed alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Affimed

Affimed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average is $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Affimed has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $8.95.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 193.84% and a negative net margin of 7,836.26%. Research analysts forecast that Affimed will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affimed

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Affimed by 30.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Affimed in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in Affimed by 12.2% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 94,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Affimed in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Affimed by 4.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 342,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

About Affimed

(Get Free Report)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States and Germany. The company’s lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase Ib clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase IIb clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development for the treatment acute myeloid.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.