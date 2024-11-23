Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on December 19th

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 21st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th.

Alamos Gold has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.4% annually over the last three years. Alamos Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 8.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Alamos Gold to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

Shares of AGI stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $360.90 million during the quarter. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 19.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alamos Gold from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. National Bank Financial downgraded Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.06.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

