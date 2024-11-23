Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$19.55 and last traded at C$19.55, with a volume of 34010 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Price Performance

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Company Profile

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$18.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.90. The firm has a market cap of C$900.90 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.

(Get Free Report)

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.