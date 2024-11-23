Alesco Advisors LLC Has $127.93 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Alesco Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,703,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 4.0% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Alesco Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $127,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000.

NASDAQ BND opened at $72.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.25. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $75.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.2276 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

